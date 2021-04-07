1 of 12
Artwork titled `Kate Moss' at the Theatre in Mall of the Emirates. Majid Al Futtaim is hosting the world's largest Banksy exhibition supported by Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture). "The World of Banksy" will be the largest Banksy exhibition in the world, revealing 120 recreated pieces of Banksy's most inspirational works to art connoisseurs and cultural explorers alike. All Banksy's worldwide collections are unauthorised, with the artist proclaiming that he encourages anyone to 'copy and borrow' his art.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
2 of 12
“The World of Banksy” will be the largest Banksy exhibition in the world, revealing 120 recreated pieces of Banksy’s most inspirational works to art connoisseurs and cultural explorers alike. All Banksy's worldwide exhibitions are unauthorised, with the artist proclaiming that he encourages anyone to 'copy and borrow' his art.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
3 of 12
With very little being known about Banksy, the artist’s recreated exhibitions are eagerly attended by art lovers across the world keen to learn more about the enigmatic yet mysterious figure.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
4 of 12
“The World of Banksy” will offer insight into the work, influences and inspiration of the artist, giving local art enthusiasts the opportunity to get up, close and personal with his work.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
5 of 12
Artwork titled `No Ball Games'. The exhibition showcases some of Banksy’s most iconic frames and murals such as: Girl with a Balloon, the Flower Thrower, the Mobile Lovers, and many other famed works
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
6 of 12
Artwork titled `Season's Greetings' at the Theatre in Mall of the Emirates in Dubai.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
7 of 12
The exhibition will be open every day between noon and midnight through the Theatre accessed straight from the car park under Ski Dubai, and as there is no set time limit, visitors are free to explore and immerse themselves in "The World of Banksy". Above, the artwork titled `Better Out Than In'.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
8 of 12
Artwork titled`Rat with 3D Glasses'.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
9 of 12
Spread out over 1,000sqm, the gallery allows visitors to follow in the great artist’s footsteps through time and space as they journey through a series of rooms, each organised by the location the murals appeared in.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
10 of 12
Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, said: “This immersive exhibition will further enrich the emirate’s art scene and is in line with Dubai Culture’s vision to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent. Above, `Graffiti is a Crime'.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
11 of 12
The World of Banksy will embody the Authority’s firm belief in the importance of activities of this nature and their role in enriching the public’s thinking and culture, introducing residents and citizens alike to international art.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
12 of 12
Hosting the works of one of the world’s most prominent artists in the world presents an exceptional opportunity to highlight Dubai’s creative and cultural sector on a global scale, coinciding with one of the sectoral priorities of our strategic roadmap to enhance the emirate's cultural footprint on the global stage.”
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News