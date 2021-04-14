Abu Dhabi: A new initiative in Abu Dhabi is aiming to promote a culture of safety among delivery drivers in the emirate.
Spearheaded by the Abu Dhabi Police, and in collaboration with food ordering service Talabat, and the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), the Talabat Patrol initiative has shadowed 20 delivery drivers in the initial phase.
Brigadier General Muhammad Dahi Al-Hamiri, Director of Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Patrols Directorate, said the initiative aims to educate drivers about speed limits and caution them about the risks brought about by reckless driving. He added that the initiative focused on drivers operating in certain parts of the capital city in its first phase and that it will reach out to drivers in other areas and emirates soon.
According to the official, ensuring the safety of delivery drivers will help enhance traffic safety in the emirate.
Growth in demand
The demand for food delivery services has seen a surge during the COVID-19 pandemic, with delivery providers deploying many more drivers on the roads to cater to all customers. This increase in delivery vehicles, primarily motorbikes, can increase risks on the road if drivers do not adhere to traffic regulations.
Colonel Ahmed Al Qubaisi, deputy director of traffic at Directorate urged participating drivers to be careful on the roads. He also stressed on the need to adhere to speed limits, to maintain sufficient distance from surrounding vehicles, and to avoid being distracted while driving. In addition, delivery drivers were urged to indicate before taking turns and to avoid speeding at traffic signals to overtake other vehicles, which can lead to collisions.