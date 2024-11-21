Dubai: Multiple event winners Nasser Al Attiyah and local hero Mohammed Al Balooshi head the car and bike entries as the world’s top off-road crews get set to take on the challenging dunes of Dubai and rugged beauty of Hatta next week.

Titles are still up for grabs in numerous categories as the FIA and FIM World Cup season comes to a conclusion at the eighth edition of the Dubai International Baja Dubai International Baja next week (November 28-December 1).

The Dubai event becomes the championship decider for both the FIM motorcycle Bajas World Cup and most of the car classes of the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas.

Physically demanding Bajas

After making his FIA Baja series debut on the Dubai International Baja last year, rising US star Seth Quintero will return with high hopes of overall success in his Toyota Hilux partnered by Germany’s Dennis Zenz.

The Toyota Gazoo Racing challenge also includes Brazil’s Lucas Moraes, who stunned the regulars by winning stage one on his cross country competition debut at Dubai in 2022. He went on to finish fifth and second in class in one of the world’s most physically demanding Bajas.

Completing the Toyota Overdrive attack are Frenchmen Ronan Chabot and Gilles Pillot. Last year’s Dubai winner and the most successful competitor in the history of the event, Qatar’s Nasser Al Attiyah is back on one of his favourite events.

UAE's Abdulaziz Ahli will be eager to continue his domination in the quad category. Image Credit: Source: Dubai International Baja by Edo Bauer Photo

Focusing on developing emerging talent

This time the eight-time world champion (five Cross Country Rally titles and three-time W2RC Rally Raid champion) is not competing in the ‘big car’ class. While working on the development of the new Dacia Sandrider, which aims to take the 2025 rally raid season by storm, he is also focused on developing new and emerging talent.

Among the names rising in prominence is Emirati hero Khalid Aljafla fresh from an outstanding overall victory in last weekend’s penultimate round of the FIA series, Jordan Baja. The local driver heads to the season finale leading the T3 World Cup tied on points with Spaniard Eduardo Pons, but with a narrow advantage of having won in Jordan and now heading towards his home event.

Second last weekend, new overall world championship leader Joao Ferreira and Felipe Palmeiro (X-Raid Mini JCW Team) will face off for the world title against erstwhile leaders Fernando Alvarez and Xavier Panseri (South Racing Can-Am), the latter crew having already won the T4 class but with their sights now set on the biggest prize of all.

UAE superstar Mohammed Al Balooshi is eyeing a third title in the motorcycle category in the Dubai Baja. Image Credit: Dubai International Baja by Edo Bauer Photo

Saudi challenge

Leading the women’s challenge is Saudi driver Dania Akeel, who recently moved up to the Ultimate cars while another notable entry is emerging Norwegian rallycross and Extreme E star Hedda Hosas transitioning into the FIA Baja World Cup series in a R-X Sport run Maverick X3.

Among the motorcycles, local superstar Mohammed Al Balooshi is out to defend his Dubai International Baja title and make it a third success on the event in total. Al Balooshi tuned up for his home event with victory in the Jordan Baja last Sunday and is clearly on flying form with a second consecutive World Cup Title, and the third of his career in his sights.