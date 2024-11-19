Kane aims to extend England career beyond 2026
ngland captain Harry Kane says he is performing at his highest ever level as he dismissed suggestions the 2026 World Cup should be his international swansong.
New law: Strict ban on commercial use of these symbols
Saudi Arabia banned the commercial use of symbols and logos of countries, as well as religious and sectarian symbols, in a move aimed at preventing their misuse or exploitation.
Credit turns costly for UAE expats facing a cash crunch
When times are tough and purse strings tighten, credit card debt may be inevitable if you're learning to manage credit or are forced to make risky financial decisions due to hardships.
Watch: Mob of 200 monkeys attack police station
Police in central Thailand said they barricaded themselves into their own station over the weekend, after a menacing mob of 200 escaped monkeys ran riot on the town.