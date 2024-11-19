Kane aims to extend England career beyond 2026

ngland captain Harry Kane says he is performing at his highest ever level as he dismissed suggestions the 2026 World Cup should be his international swansong.

Image Credit: X

New law: Strict ban on commercial use of these symbols

Saudi Arabia banned the commercial use of symbols and logos of countries, as well as religious and sectarian symbols, in a move aimed at preventing their misuse or exploitation.

Credit turns costly for UAE expats facing a cash crunch

When times are tough and purse strings tighten, credit card debt may be inevitable if you're learning to manage credit or are forced to make risky financial decisions due to hardships.

Watch: Mob of 200 monkeys attack police station