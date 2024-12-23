Dubai: The Egyptian Travel Agents Associations has officially chosen Saudi companies to handle the services for Egyptian pilgrims during the 1446 Hajj season as part of its efforts to finalise arrangements well in advance.

This is the first time such a process has been implemented in the history of Hajj tourism for Egypt.

Egypt had announced a tender to select a Saudi tourism company to oversee Hajj services for Egyptian tourists, with a detailed set of financial and technical criteria. These standards were designed to address issues from previous seasons and ensure the highest level of service for pilgrims, guaranteeing a successful pilgrimage.

Twenty-two prominent Saudi companies specializing in Hajj services submitted bids. The chamber received sealed technical and financial proposals from 13 companies. After reviewing all submissions, seven companies were disqualified based on strict technical and financial criteria set by the chamber.

The selection process narrowed down to five companies that met the necessary standards. The chamber held two weeks of detailed meetings with representatives from these companies to discuss all financial and technical aspects, ensuring compliance with the established guidelines.

For the first time in the history of Hajj tourism, two Saudi companies were chosen to provide services for Egyptian pilgrims this season: Al Rajhi Services for Pilgrims and Mashariq Al Masiyah Services. The contracts were signed, securing the provision of top-tier services for Hajj tourists this year.