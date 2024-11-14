Paris: Monaco has agreed a six-year contract extension to host the Formula One Grand Prix until 2031, organisers announced on Thursday.

The principality has hosted a Grand Prix on its winding streets every year since 1955, apart from the Covid-hit 2020 season.

“I’m delighted that Formula 1 will continue to race in Monaco until 2031,” said Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1.

“The streets of Monte Carlo are unique and a famous part of Formula 1, and the Monaco Grand Prix remains a race that all drivers dream of winning,” he added.

Famous race

Traditionally contested at the end of May at the same time as the Indianapolis 500, organisers confirmed from 2026 the race in Monaco will take place at early June.

One of the sport’s most famous races, Monaco cannot however pride itself on being the most exciting for fans because the narrow 3.3-kilometre (two-mile) street circuit offers little opportunity to overtake.

During this year’s race the top ten established during qualifying remained the same at the finish line.

Monegasque Charles Leclerc won his home race for the first time, a victory which had eluded him since his debut in the elite in 2018.

Michel Boeri, President of the Automobile Club of Monaco, added: “The signing of this new agreement with the Formula One Group until 2031 not only confirms the strength of our relationship but reaffirms our commitment to offering all visitors an unrivalled, first-class experience at race weekends.

“The Monaco Grand Prix is the most important sporting event here and continues to attract hundreds of thousands of spectators to the Principality and millions of global television viewers worldwide.”