Road accident claims two lives, injures eight in Jizan, Saudi Arabia

Dubai: At least two people have died and eight others were injured in a horrific traffic accident on Al Karbous Road in Jizan, Saudi Arabia.
The deceased have been identified as a woman and an elderly person. Among the injured, a girl and a child are in critical condition and receiving pediatric care. Two individuals are in stable condition, while two others have been discharged from the hospital.
Upon being alerted, Civil Defence teams rushed to the scene to rescue those trapped, and an air ambulance was on hand to transport the injured.
All the injured were transferred to King Fahd Hospital, Jizan General Hospital and Amis Medical Hospital.
The cause of the accident is still unclear, and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.