Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met on Wednesday with Makoto Uchida, President and CEO of Nissan Motor, one of the world’s leading automobile manufacturers.

The meeting, which took place as part of Sheikh Mohammed’s weekly Majlis at the Union House, focused on discussing new growth opportunities for automotive companies driven by the UAE’s ambitious development plans.

Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE is keen to establish productive partnerships with global automotive companies to consolidate its status as a focal point for the worldwide automotive market, capitalising on its growth as a pivotal international commercial, trading and investment centre.

Sheikh Mohammed said that these partnerships complement Dubai's strategic plans for the sector including the development of the "Dubai Car Market', the largest and most advanced of its kind in the world, announced recently. By connecting with 77 ports around the globe, the market aims to solidify Dubai's position as one of the world's most prominent and rapidly growing cities in the automotive trade sector. The development of the car market supports the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which seeks to consolidate the city's status as one of the world's top three urban economies by 2033.

Sheikh Mohammed also discussed with the Nissan President how the supportive platform provided by the UAE can help global automotive companies tap into new markets and drive long-term growth in an increasingly competitive global industry. The exceptional logistics capabilities and global trading connectivity offered by the UAE makes it an ideal base for automotive companies looking to expand their global footprint, Sheikh Mohammed said.

Earlier this week, Nissan unveiled its all-new Patrol to the world from the UAE, reflecting the pivotal role the country plays in the company's global strategy. Nissan was the first Japanese carmaker to establish a regional headquarters in the Middle East, when it set up an office in Dubai under the name Nissan Middle East in 1994. Today, Nissan Middle East's operations spans over 22 countries from Azerbaijan to Yemen and from Turkiye to Turkmenistan.