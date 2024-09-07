The service reduces eight traffic points from the total, provided that there are less than 24 total traffic points on the driver’s license, said Lieutenant Colonel Nahyan Mohammed bin Zaytoun Al Muhairi, Head of the Traffic Points Programmes Section.

Retrieve license

Meanwhile motorists who have the maximum 24 points on the license - which leads to suspension of the license - can have their license retrieved at the facility.

The license retrieval service is available after completing the procedures, by transferring the points to the driver’s license of the vehicle via the Tamm application or by visiting the Customer Happiness Centres in the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate, and then going to Counter No. 7 in the Arms Pavilion at the exhibition and paying the fees (Dh800) for the discount programme and Dh2,400 for the driver’s license retrieval programme and attending a scheduled course, which will be held at 4pm at the Knowledge Centre Theatre opposite Gate No. 5 at the exhibition.