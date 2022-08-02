Sharjah: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Sharjah has announced the extension of the 50 per cent discount scheme on all RTA-issued fines related to illegal transport services.
Violators will now be able to avail of the initiative until October 4, 2022. Earlier, before the extension was announced, the scheme was due to end on July 31, 2022.
How to pay fines
Fines can also be paid through the authority’s website, at its headquarters in Al Azra and offices in Khor Fakkan and Kalba. Taking to social media, the authority called on all motorists to benefit from the discount scheme.
Earlier, the authority had offered a 50 per cent discount on all its fines that were issued between January 1, 2020 and October 31, 2020.