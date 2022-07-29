Sharjah: The Roads and Transport Authority of Sharjah has called on the public to take advantage of the remaining discount period on its fines.
The authority said that the 50 per cent discount on all its fines will expire on Sunday, July 31.
All fines must be paid on the SRTA's official website. Fines can also be paid through:
- The authority’s website www.srta.gov.ae
- The authority’s headquarters in Al Azra
- The authority's offices in KhorFakkan and Kalba.
Earlier last February, Sharjah’s RTA announced a 50 per cent discount on all its fines that were issued between January 1, 2020 and October 31, 2020.
Taking to social media, the authority called on all motorists to benefit from the discount scheme.