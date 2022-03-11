1 of 8
It may not be such an obvious thing to do in the UAE, where emirates have their own steely skyline, large roads and malls in which to make merry, but one of the nicest things to plan here are animal encounters. Both rare and regular (i.e. domesticated) critters call the UAE home and you can meet them – as long as you know where to look. Here’s your map to a special meet and greet.
Image Credit: Gulf News Archive
2 of 8
Sir Bani Yas Island – Arabian Wildlife Park in Abu Dhabi: Get a glimpse of the wilderness when you take a 25-minute boat ride from Jebel Dhanna, on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi. The island is home to more than 11,000 animals, from blackbuck antelopes to Arabian oryx to giraffes, ostriches and cheetahs. Head here for a cool safari experience in the wild.
Image Credit: Gulf News Archive
3 of 8
The Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve: Dubai may be known for its modernisation, but it still knows how to treat its old residents. This reserve is home to falcons, oryx, gazelles, horses, camels and more.
Image Credit: Gulf News Archive
4 of 8
Sharjah Safari Park: More than 50,000 animals call this space home. The newly-opened safari park is the largest safari park outside Africa! Among the wildlife you can spot gazelles, giraffes, African wild turtles, crocodiles, lions, rhinos, African rock python, elephants and flamingos – take your binoculars along. Tickets: Start at Dh15. Timings: 8.30pm-6.30am.
Image Credit:
5 of 8
Dubai Safari Park gives UAE residents and tourists yet another refreshing outdoor venue to explore and enjoy. Home to over 2,600 animals from different species in the new season, the park also offers attractive packages which can be availed. It’s informative and educational too, going by the many new additions this year. So let’s make the most of it. The park is open from 9am to 5pm daily.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
6 of 8
Emirates Park Zoo in Abu Dhabi: Get on the wild side of town. Here you can see wildcats such as lions, tigers and; giraffes; primates; zebras and numerous birds such as owls and eagles. There are even reptiles you can see. Tickets to the zoo are Dhs40 per person and can be booked online.
Image Credit: Gulf News Archive
7 of 8
The Al Wathba Wetland Reserve in Abu Dhabi used to be a salt flat that is now a man-made lake where nature and wildlife can thrive. Some of the animals that can be seen there include pink flamingos and over 200 species of birds. There are even walking trails to enjoy a stroll through nature.
Image Credit: Gulf News Archive
8 of 8
Al Ain Zoo: Families can enjoy up-close giraffe feeding, camel rides, and the pleasant Elezba petting zoo at Al Ain Zoo, which is home to nearly 4,000 species. The region's largest and most acclaimed zoo, with transparent cages housing indigenous and exotic species such as Arabian oryx, big-horned Barbary sheep, rhinos, hippos, tigers, lions, and more.Since its inception, the Zoo has made continued efforts to conserve nature and wildlife becoming a sanctuary for more than 4000 animals. There are picnic areas abound, playgrounds, cafés, and restaurants in the zoo. Picnic areas abound, as do playgrounds, cafés, and restaurants. Adults must pay AED 30 to enter the Al Ain Zoo, while children must pay AED 10.
Image Credit: WAM