Sharjah: Sharjah Police’s Traffic and Patrols Department said their records reveal that more than two million traffic fines have not been cleared by motorists since 2003.
Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, told Gulf News that a total of 2,400,000 traffic fines had not been paid by the offenders since 2003. These included different types of violations, including speeding, not using seat belts, using a mobile phone while driving.
Major General Al Shamsi urged motorists to take advantage of the current discounts being offered on traffic fines and clear their accumulated dues in penalties. The discount scheme will last for 50 days.
On November 16, Sharjah Police had announced a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines issued in Sharjah, based on the decision of Sharjah Executive Council and coinciding with the UAE’s celebrations for the upcoming 50th National Day. The discount covers fines issued before November 21 and the window for payment is open until January 31, 2022. Police also issued an order to cancel impoundment of vehicles and traffic violation points for the same period. Serious violations, however, will not be covered by the discount scheme.
Channels to pay the fine
• Through the Sharjah Police website.
• Through the Ministry of Interior app, available for Apple and Android devices.
• Through the ‘Sahl’ payment kiosks located in shopping malls and public places.