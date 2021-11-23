Umm Al Quwain: As part of celebrations for the 50th UAE National Day (December 2), Umm Al Quwain (UAQ) Police General Command has offered a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines issued before November 1.
Police also issued a decision to cancel the impoundment of vehicles and traffic points for the specified period.
Motorists can avail of the discount by making the payment between December 1 and January 6, 2022.
The reduction applies to all traffic violations committed in the emirate of Umm Al Quwain, except for:
- Driving a vehicle in a manner that endangers his life and the life , safety or security of others.
- Making changes to the vehicle’s engine or the chassis without a license.
- Violations of the instructions and precautionary measures issued in accordance with the decision of the Attorney General No. (38) of 2020 and amended by Resolution No. (54) to limit the spread of COVID-19
How to pay the fines?
Payment of fines during the discount period can be done through the smart apps of the Ministry of Interior and UAQ Police, and via electronic payment on the website of the Ministry of Interior and ‘Sahl’ electronic devices, or by personal attendance to the service centres of UAQ Police.
Other emirates
Earlier, Sharjah Police and Ajman Police also offered a 50 per cent discount on traffic violations.
In Sharjah, the discount covers fines issued before November 21 and the window for payment is open until January 31, 2022.
While in Ajman, the reduction covers fines issued before November 21 and the window for payment is open until December 31.
The decisions come to facilitate violators in paying their fines. Police in Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain called on vehicle owners to expedite the payment of fines and take advantage of the discount granted within the specified period and also avoid committing violations and accidents by following all traffic rules.