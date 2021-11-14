Ajman: Traffic fines issued in Ajman have been reduced by half as part of UAE Golden Jubilee celebrations, Ajman Police said on Sunday.
The reduction covers fines issued before November 21 and the window for payment is open until December 31.
Under the directives of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police issued a decision to reduce the value of traffic violations by 50 per cent and to cancel the impoundment of vehicles and traffic points.
Maj Gen Al Nuaimi said the reduction decision applies to all traffic violations committed in the emirate of Ajman, with the exception of serious violations.
He added that the decision comes in order to facilitate violators in paying the fines. He also called on vehicle owners to expedite the payment of fines and take advantage of the discount granted within the specified period and avoid committing violations and accidents by following all traffic rules.
How to pay the fines?
Payment of fines during the discount period can be done through the smart apps of the Ministry of Interior and Ajman Police, and via electronic payment on the website of the Ministry of Interior and ‘Sahl’ electronic devices, or by personal attendance to the service centres of Ajman Police.