Sharjah: A 50 per cent discount on traffic fines issued in Sharjah was announced on Tuesday by Sharjah Police, based on the decision of Sharjah Executive Council and coinciding with the UAE’s ongoing celebrations for the upcoming 50th National Day.
The discount covers fines issued before November 21 and the window for payment is open until January 31, 2022.
Police also issued a decision to cancel the impoundment of vehicles and traffic points for the specified period.
The reduction applies to all traffic violations committed in the emirate of Sharjah, except for serious violations.
The decision comes to facilitate violators in paying the fines. Sharjah Police also called on vehicle owners to expedite the payment of fines and take advantage of the discount granted within the specified period and avoid committing violations and accidents by following all traffic rules.