Dubai: A school bus had caught fire in front of The Dubai Mall on Saturday afternoon, with no injuries reported.
Dubai Civil Defence said an emergency call was received at 12:53pm about a fire on board a school bus on Financial Centre Street. There were no students on the bus at the time of the incident.
Firefighters arrived in four minutes and put out the fire. There were no injuries or causalities.
“Firefighters from Zabeel station arrived at 12:57pm. The fire was in the middle of the bus. No injuries were reported,” said a Dubai Civil Defence spokesperson.
The fire was extinguished at 1:25pm and the site was handed over to concerned authorities to determine the cause of the blaze.