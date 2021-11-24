Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) Customers Council hosted a Traditional Abras Owners and Operators gathering at Umm Suqeim Majlis to discuss “suggestions, ideas and comments relating to the operation of traditional abras in Dubai”.
The meeting was attended by Mohammed Obaid Al Mulla, member of the Board of Executive Directors and Chair of RTA’s Customers Council; Mohammed Abu Bakr Al Hashmi, director of Marine Transport at RTA’s Public Transport Agency; and several members of the Customers Council as well as a number of Community Development Authority officials.
Raising satisfaction level
Al Mulla said RTA is “committed to raising the level of satisfaction through continuous improvement of services”. He added: “Achieving such goals requires the use of top global practises and the latest technologies to surpass customers’ expectations through effective communication and receiving customer feedback and initiatives.”
He also listened to suggestions and stressed the keenness of all agencies and sectors of the RTA on examining ideas, proposals and feedbacks of the public and implementing the most feasible ones.
The meeting also included a visual presentation explaining RTA’s vision and mission, the organisational structure of the Marine Transport Department, and an overview of traditional Abras and the services of the Marine Transport Department.