Abu Dhabi: Motorists who use car sharing services in Abu Dhabi must carry their driving license with them, and refrain from sharing the vehicle with others, Abu Dhabi’s public transport regulator has said.
In addition, the registered user must inform the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) about any items they find inside when they unlock the vehicle.
Reminder issued
The reminder was issued by the ITC alongside an announcement about the executive regulations on the hourly rental of vehicles in the emirate. These car sharing services are currently provided by companies that allow residents to hire vehicles by the hour, for up to six hours, using smartphone apps.
The ITC regulates these companies, which includes Udrive, EZhire and ekar, and mandates that companies offering vehicles for car sharing must be licensed by the Department of Economic Development, with the required approvals from the ITC. They must also adhere to other ITC regulations, which were further clarified in the announcement today.