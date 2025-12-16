RTA introduces drone technology for traffic signal maintenance in Dubai

RTA's new cleaners don't need ladders, drones slash maintenance time 50%
Dubai: Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has begun testing an innovative approach to traffic signal maintenance by deploying drones for cleaning operations. The pilot program demonstrates the authority's focus on integrating cutting-edge technology into everyday operations while improving efficiency and safety standards across the emirate's road network.
The new method addresses multiple operational challenges simultaneously. By removing the need for manlifts during cleaning work, the initiative significantly improves worker safety. Additionally, it reduces dependence on heavy machinery, leading to lower operational expenses and supporting environmental goals through decreased fuel consumption, reduced water usage, and lower emissions compared to traditional cleaning methods.
According to Abdulla Ali Lootah, Director of Roads and Facilities Maintenance at RTA's Traffic and Roads Agency, the authority remains dedicated to implementing innovative solutions that enhance maintenance quality and operational performance. The pilot program includes comprehensive evaluations comparing drone-based cleaning with conventional approaches, examining factors such as completion time, cost-effectiveness, work quality, and safety compliance.
Initial testing took place at the intersection of Marrakech Street and Rebat Street, where temporary traffic restrictions were implemented to maintain safety during the trials. Early findings have been promising: operational time has decreased by 25% to 50%, with drones completing the cleaning of one signal face in approximately three to four minutes. Cost savings currently stand at around 15%, with projections suggesting this could reach 25% as more sophisticated drone technology becomes available.
Lootah confirmed that testing will continue to refine the cleaning methodology and ensure optimal safety standards while minimising disruption to traffic flow. The ongoing evaluation aims to enhance operational quality and strengthen the overall performance of Dubai's road infrastructure network.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox