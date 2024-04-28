In a reminder about the initiative shared on the social media channels of the police, officials explained that there is a 35 per cent discount on the fine if it is paid within 60 days from the date of committing the violation, with the exception of serious violations.

There is a 25 per cent discount when paid between 60 days and up to one year after the violation is issued.

It is also possible to benefit from paying the fine in instalments through banks at zero interest for a period of 12 months. This is applicable if the credit card is issued by those banks which are contracting with the Abu Dhabi Police General Command and provide payment services via TAMM, the official platform of the Abu Dhabi Government, or direct payment via customer service and happiness counters.

Stop sign on school buses

In another reminder on its social media accounts, Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to come to a complete stop (in both directions) when the side arm of school buses displays the ‘Stop’ sign. They should stop within a distance of no less than five metres, to ensure that students cross safely.