Dubai: Dubai Police on Wednesday said they will waive all traffic fines incurred by motorists on April 16.
Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, announced that all traffic fines recorded last Tuesday during the period when the city experienced extreme weather conditions, will be waived.
The decision to waive the traffic violations reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to the community and to ensuring their safety, especially during exceptional circumstances, the police said.