Sharjah: The local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Sharjah on Wednesday confirmed the reopening of all roads, which had been blocked after the heavy rains in the city of Sharjah last week.

Also, the relief tent next to King Faisal Mosque has been removed after “life returned to normal”, said the authorities. However, all official donation channels remain open through the outlets announced by government agencies recently to help people impacted by the deluge.