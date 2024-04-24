AL ITTIHAD ROAD
File photo. The reopening follows unprecedented rainfall and water accumulation seen last week. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Sharjah: The local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Sharjah on Wednesday confirmed the reopening of all roads, which had been blocked after the heavy rains in the city of Sharjah last week.

Also, the relief tent next to King Faisal Mosque has been removed after “life returned to normal”, said the authorities. However, all official donation channels remain open through the outlets announced by government agencies recently to help people impacted by the deluge.

The Team lauded the efforts of all institutions and individuals who quickly responded to the humanitarian appeal and provided donations at the tent to those affected.