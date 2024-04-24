Sharjah: Homeowners affected by natural disasters will receive aid in accordance with Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) Resolution No. 8 of 2024, it was announced on Tuesday.

The decision amends Executive Council Resolution No. (28) of 2023 on granting aid to homeowners affected by natural disasters in the Emirate of Sharjah.

How affected homeowners can apply for aid

Those affected by a natural disaster in Sharjah who need assistance can apply for aid through the Sharjah Digital Platform using the following link: http://e.shj.ae/inquiry.

The provided link systematise gathering reports that prove the extent of the damage, help organise aid and allow them to benefit from the assistance offered to homeowners affected by natural disasters in Sharjah.

Relief for commercial establishments

The council has also granted commercial and economic establishments the opportunity to postpone the payment of fees related to renewal and violations for one month.

This takes into account the damages they suffered from heavy rain.

Directives

The council’s decisions consist of two parts: first, assessing the damage caused by heavy rain to develop plans to avoid them; and, second, returning those affected to their homes.

The concerned authorities will implement these directives based on their specialisations to ensure the stability of citizens and residents and provide the necessary assistance for shelter or maintenance and development of housing to return it to its appropriate condition.

Areas that the committees affiliated with the Sharjah Civil Defense Authority will visit will be determined by the crisis cell, based on priorities and urgency.

Gratitude

The council expressed their gratitude towards the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the diligent follow-up of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Executive Council, in dealing with the impacts of torrential rainfall that the emirate experienced during the past week, which was the largest percentage of rainfall in the country in over 70 years.

This was discussed during the meeting of the Sharjah Executive Council held on Tuesday morning, chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, at Sharjah Ruler's Office.

Solidarity

The council applauded the immense efforts made by all teams of government departments, the private sector, and the citizens and residents of Sharjah.

They demonstrated their belonging and authentic principles through their solidarity to confront the impact of the rainfall, help those in need, and cooperate with the field teams that supervised the work of confronting the situation.`

In response to the directives of Sharjah Ruler, the Executive Council has made several decisions to enhance safety measures for families and individuals.