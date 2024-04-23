Sharjah: Urgent food supplies and medicines will be sent to flood-affected families stuck in their homes, according to the authorities.
The local team for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management in Sharjah has directed the Sharjah Social Society to receive requests for urgent food supplies and medicines for affected families stuck in their homes as a result of the exceptional circumstances resulting from the weather conditions that the country experienced recently.
WhatsApp number: 065015161
Requests can be made via WhatsApp through the number 065015161 by sending information on affected families.
Based on report received, urgent measures can be taken.
The local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Sharjah, in cooperation with various authorities in the emirate, has been constantly working to provide immediate solutions and take urgent and effective measures to ease the situation brought on by the unprecedented weather and ensure the safety and security of all individuals in the Emirate.
The Sharjah Social Services Department helps coordinate, channel funds and in-kind assistance to flood-affected residents.