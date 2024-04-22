Sharjah Media City (Shams) promptly responded to the initiative, becoming the first government entity to join the network that aims to open reliable channels to receive donations from individuals and the government and private sector players to help the affected individuals and families as quickly as possible according to the needs of each case.

Aman Network contact number: +971501088884

The Aman Network initiative seeks to diversify the donation sources and types of donations, as one can donate in cash, directly credit donation into the Social Services Department’s bank account, or contact the Social Services Department on the mobile number +971501088884 to donate in kind.

Donations in kind may include food supplies, clothes, furnishings, furniture, electrical appliances.

Services offered may include cleaning, repair and home maintenance work in addition to providing building materials, tools and health services.

The Social Services Department will collect donations and distribute them according to an advanced mechanism that ensures they reach the largest percentage of those affected.

Social responsibility

Afaf Ibrahim Al Marri, Head of the Social Services Department, stressed that the Safety Net initiative, which has been launched following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, complements the emirate’s efforts to support all those affected by the recent weather conditions in the country and promotes the spirit of social responsibility and national and community cohesion.

Al Marri lauded the efforts of individuals, government institutions and the private sector stakeholders vowing strongest solidarity with all those affected by the adverse weather and offering all possible support.

This has had a huge positive impact on all those affected, she added, calling on everyone to respond to the (Aman Network) initiative and partner it for the humanitarian response.

Dr. Khaled Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City underscored the importance of the initiative to strengthen and extend bridges of humanitarian giving between institutions and society, and to work as one team to confront the consequences of the unprecedented weather situation the country has recently experienced.