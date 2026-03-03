Dubai’s ‘Most Noble Number’ auction to raise funds to fight child hunger

MBRGI-led charity event on March 7 supports ‘Edge of Life’ campaign
Dubai: The ‘Most Noble Number’ charity auction will take place on March 7 in support of the ‘Edge of Life’ campaign, a Ramadan initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to help rescue five million children from hunger worldwide.
The campaign seeks to raise a minimum of Dh1 billion to fund sustainable efforts combating childhood hunger and improving access to essential nutrition for vulnerable communities across the globe.
Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) in collaboration with Emirates Auction, and supported by the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), e & and du, the auction will feature 29 exclusive numbers.
The high-profile event will be held at the Armani Hotel Dubai in Burj Khalifa, bringing together prominent philanthropists, business leaders and public figures eager to support the cause.
Among the highlights are nine special vehicle plate numbers under the “DD” code: DD6, DD16, DD25, DD30, DD99, DD100, DD999, DD7000 and DD22222.
The auction will also include ten premium mobile numbers from e & and ten from du, offering collectors and supporters a chance to contribute through competitive bidding.
All proceeds will go directly to advancing the humanitarian objectives of the ‘Edge of Life’ campaign, which operates under MBRGI. The initiative focuses on ensuring access to nutrition, protecting children from the threat of hunger, and reinforcing values of compassion and solidarity.
The campaign is being implemented in partnership with leading international organisations including UNICEF, Save the Children, Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger.
In addition to the auction, the campaign continues to accept donations from individuals and institutions through seven main channels. Contributions can be made via the official website, a dedicated toll-free call centre (800 4999), or through bank transfers in UAE dirhams to the campaign’s account with Emirates Islamic Bank.
Donations are also accepted via SMS by sending the word “LIFE” to designated du and e & numbers, allowing contributors to donate Dh10, Dh50, Dh100 or Dh500.
Further options include the DubaiNow app, YallaGive.com under the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood.i