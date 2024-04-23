Dubai: Dubai’s Community Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday announced the launch of a relief campaign that seeks to facilitate community contributions to help the rain-affected ctiziens its ‘Jood’ platform.

The campaign has been launched in line with the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to provide immediate assistance to people impacted by heavy rains.

Launched under the umbrella of the ‘Committee for Assisting Weather-Affected Citizens in Dubai’ that was formed under the directives of Hamdan bin Mohammed, the ‘Tadhamon’ (solidarity) campaign provides an opportunity for private sector entities, businesspeople and members of society to extend their support to help people whose homes and properties were affected following the adverse weather conditions. As a member of the Committee, the CDA seeks to mobilise all available resources to offer diverse forms of support to the community.

Jood digital platform

The integration of the initiative into the ‘Jood’ digital platform allows for seamless participation and monitoring of the campaign’s progress, says Dubai Media Office handout.

Real-time updates on the support requirements and accomplishments will be easily accessible, ensuring maximum benefit for these individuals.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, said that the response following the emergency weather event has vividly demonstrated the unity within the Emirati society and its resilience in times of crisis, both at the individual and organisational levels.

Financial assitance

“The Authority has received numerous requests for contributions from businesspeople and companies, all eager to lend a helping hand to those affected. Through the launch of the relief campaign on the ‘Jood’ platform, our goal is to streamline the process for community members and companies willing to support those impacted, making it convenient for them to provide financial assistance for damages to properties and homes,” Buhumaid said.

Financial contributions will be directed towards assisting individuals affected by the weather conditions, including those registered with the Community Development Authority, as well as those affected individuals registered with charities, institutions, and participating entities on the ‘Jood’ platform. For more details and to contribute, please visit: https://Jood.ae