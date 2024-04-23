Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday met Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, who arrived Monday on a state visit to the UAE.

During the meeting held at the Sultan of Oman’s residence in Abu Dhabi, both leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways of boosting cooperation.

On the occasion, Sheikh Mohammed shared a post on his account on X (formerly Twitter) stating: “Today, I met my brother, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman, during his significant visit to the UAE. Our bond is historical, our roots deep, and our economies intertwined.”

He added: “Together, we envision a unified future. Oman stands as a pillar of strength for the UAE, and reciprocally, the UAE for Oman. We pray for continued love and brotherhood between our nations and for the protection and prosperity of our countries. May Allah guide us on our path to building a brighter future for all.”

Earlier, on Monday, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Sultan Haitham and discussed with him ways of strengthening the fraternal relations and cooperation between the UAE and Oman.