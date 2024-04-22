Abu Dhabi: Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman, arrived today on a state visit to the UAE. President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was at the forefront of receiving His Majesty and the accompanying delegation upon their arrival at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi.

Also present at the reception were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and head of the honorary delegation accompanying the country’s guest, as well as Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; and a number of UAE senior officials.