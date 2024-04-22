Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman, on Monday witnessed the announcement of several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and agreements aimed at strengthening relations between the two countries to achieve further growth and prosperity as part of the state visit held by the Sultan of Oman to the UAE.

The agreements and memoranda announced by the two countries cover numerous areas, including investment, renewable energy, and sustainability, in addition to railways, technology, and education.

The announcement was attended by a number of Sheikhs, ministers and hig-ranking officials along with the delegation accompanying the Sultan of Oman.

Leaders hold talks

The two leaders discussed strengthening the fraternal relations and cooperation between the UAE and Oman to serve mutual interests and meet the aspirations of their peoples for development and prosperity in line with the deep-rooted and historical ties that unite the two countries and peoples. The two sides also discussed regional and international issues of common interest.

At the beginning of the meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, the President welcomed his brother, Sultan Haitham, and the accompanying delegation to his second home among his family in the UAE. His Highness said that these meetings aim to further foster prosperity in the UAE and Oman, expressing his confidence that the His Majesty’s visit represents a strong boost to bilateral relations that will bring growth and development to the two peoples.

The President and Sultan Haitham reviewed relations between the two countries, especially in the economic, investment, and trade areas, which have witnessed significant advancement in recent years in a way that serves developmental priorities and enhances the prosperity of the two countries.

Joint Gulf action

The meeting also addressed joint Gulf action in light of the challenges the region is witnessing and highlighted its importance in achieving the mutual interests of Gulf Cooperation Council countries and their peoples while bolstering regional security and stability.

The two sides discussed several regional and international issues of common interest, most notably developments in the Middle East and efforts to contain tensions and prevent escalation, as this entails a serious threat to security and stability. They also addressed the importance of self-restraint and prioritising the voice of wisdom to spare the region from new crises that affect all and hinder cooperation and development for the benefit of its peoples.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that relations between the UAE and Oman are historical and characterised by a unique social and cultural fabric distinguished by close family ties, good neighbourliness, and effective cooperation and integration.

In his remarks, the President asked for God Almighty to have mercy on the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sultan Qaboos, who established an original approach in building strong fraternal relations fortified by goodwill and wisdom. Sheikh Mohamed underscored his confidence that the social cohesion between the UAE and Oman represents a firm foundation upon which the two countries can continue to build exemplary relations that serve mutual interests and achieve the aspirations of their peoples for progress and prosperity.

The President noted that economic relations are an important and supportive path for bilateral cooperation and have witnessed continuous development over the years, culminating in various economic and strategic partnerships in many fields. His Highness added that the UAE and Oman maintain ambitions to continue exploring and developing economic opportunities for the benefit of the two countries and peoples.

The President stressed that joint Gulf action will remain an impenetrable fortress in the face of regional and global developments and challenges. Shiekh Mohamed noted that the UAE believes in the principle of collective action and solidarity in a way that preserves the interests of Gulf Cooperation Council countries, enhances its regional and international role, meets the aspirations of its peoples for continued progress and prosperity, and supports regional and global peace and stability.

For his part, Sultan Haitham expressed his pleasure at visiting the UAE and affirmed his appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the government and people of the UAE for their warm reception and generous hospitality.

Sultan Haitham also expressed his satisfaction with the constructive strategic partnership between Oman and the UAE, which represents a new and promising chapter launched during the visit of Sheikh Mohamed to the Sultanate of Oman, in addition to the resulting strategic investment projects and close cooperation in various fields.

The Sultan of Oman praised the role of both countries’ officials in achieving a shared vision of cooperation on the ground by beginning to implement joint projects in strategic sectors, especially in the renewable energy field, and launching a railway project to connect the Sultanate of Oman to the UAE train network, in addition to strengthening electrical interconnectivity, among other initiatives.

He stressed that the ties of good neighbourliness and common history between the two countries merit commendation, noting his aspiration to advance towards a future defined by broader cooperation in various fields, which contributes to the growth of both countries’ economies and the fulfilment of the aspirations of their peoples.

The Sultan of Oman signed the guestbook in which he expressed his appreciation to his brother, the President, for the warm and fraternal reception and generous hospitality he and the accompanying delegation received. He highlighted his aspiration that the visit would further foster cooperation and serve the interests of the two countries and peoples, asking God Almighty to reinforce the bonds of friendship between them and safeguard the UAE as it continues on it path of development.

Official reception ceremony

Earlier in the day, Sheikh Mohamed hosted an official reception ceremony to mark the state visit to the UAE of Sultan Haitham.

Upon arrival at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, the motorcade of the Sultan on Oman, accompanied by Sheikh Mohamed, was met by a procession of riders on Arabian horses and camels, while Emirati folk groups performed in celebration of the visit.

The President joined the Sultan of Oman to inspect the guard of honour and witness performances of the UAE and Omani national anthems. The official reception ceremony also included a 21-gun artillery salute in honour of the Sultan’s visit and a flypast by the UAE Air Force aerobatics team Al Fursan, trailing smoke in the colours of the Omani flag.

The President and the Sultan of Oman were also met at Qasr Al Watan by groups of Emirati children waving the flags of both countries and chanting phrases to welcome the visit of the Sultan of Oman.

Abu Dhabi’s landmarks and streets were decorated with Omani flags and displayed messages welcoming His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and celebrating his visit to the country.

Attendees

The official reception ceremony was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Faisal Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Mohammed bin Nakhira Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Oman; and a number of UAE senior officials.