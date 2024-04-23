Platform for dialogue

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, said that the Arab Media Forum over two decades ago, provides a platform for dialogue between Arab media leaders across the industry on the developments driving the sector’s transformation, as well as the media’s own role in the changes sweeping the region.

He noted that His Hghness Sheikh Mohammed’s strong belief in the media’s role as a key partner in development has always been a source of inspiration for the forum’s discussions.

“The event will aim to unlock new opportunities for promoting growth, creativity and excellence in the media, a sector that profoundly influences people’s lives. The media serves as a vital platform for discussing the world’s most pressing issues, shedding light on developments shaping the present and future, and giving a voice to people’s aspirations for growth and prosperity, he said. Through the forum, Dubai is committed to promoting a dialogue that empowers the media to effectively serve the community,” he added.

Unified strategic approach

Mona Ghanem Al Marri Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, highlighted the need for dialogue to forge a new unified strategic approach to advance media growth amidst rapid global changes.

She said that this edition of the Arab Media Forum aims to open new pathways for media innovation, driven by an informed and highly skilled talent pool. “Over the last two decades, the forum has brought together globally and regionally renowned speakers from countries across the world to explore strategies to enhance the media industry’s positive impact on Arab societies,: she added.

Evolving media landscape

Dr Maitha bint Essa Buhumaid, Dr Maitha bint Essa Buhumaid, Director of the Dubai Press Club (DPC), said this year’s agenda, which will focus on the rapidly evolving landscape of regional media, is being shaped in collaboration with media professionals across the region to accurately reflect the opportunities and challenges facing the sector.

Dr Maitha highlighted that such collaboration is crucial for fostering an insightful dialogue that addresses the changing needs and dynamics of the media industry. She said that the event will bring together thought leaders, media personalities, editors in chief, influencers, scholars, writers, experts and content creators from the UAE, the region and across the world.

Agneda

Day 1 of AMF on May 27 will feature the second Youth Media Forum dedicated to empowering the next generation of media professionals and influencers in the region.

Day 2 of the event features the prestigious 23rd Arab Media Award, which will honour outstanding achievements in the regional media industry.