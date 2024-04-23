Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has embarked on a collaboration with Dubai Maritime Authority (DMA) at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) to enhance RTA’s 360 marine transport services.

This initiative involves integrating RTA’s services with DMA’s system to enable the public to avail of services such as short-term berth rentals that allow private boats to dock temporarily at maritime stations without overnight stays.

This partnership was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed by Sheikh Dr Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Executive Director of Dubai Maritime Authority (DMA), and Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency, RTA.

Sheikh Dr Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum

Sheikh Dr Saeed Al Maktoum remarked, “The Dubai Maritime Authority is committed to forging robust strategic alliances with government bodies, private entities, and stakeholders involved in maritime activities in Dubai, to achieve our goal of nurturing a sustainable and secure maritime business that supports Dubai’s economic growth.

Collaboration

“The Authority is committed to broadening practical structures and developing effective policies capable of upholding the highest maritime safety standards and promoting top green marine practices aligned with both local and international regulations. The overall objective is to ensure a safe and conducive marine environment that supports operational efficiency and thriving maritime commerce.”

Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan was delighted with the signing of the MoU with the Dubai Maritime Authority and reiterated RTA’s commitment to collaborate with relevant authorities across Dubai.

“This partnership aims to enhance RTA’s marine transport and other associated services toward enhancing customer satisfaction and enriching their overall experience.”

Upgrade

RTA seeks to upgrade the licensing services for maritime transport means registered with the Dubai Maritime Authority by electronically linking with insurance companies under RTA’s system.

Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan

Additionally, it aims to upgrade the licensing services for the crews of maritime vessels registered with the Dubai Maritime Authority by accessing eyesight test data through RTA’s system.

These initiatives are designed to streamline the interconnectivity between concerned departments, thus simplifying the access to customer data and information on registered marine transport means and providing the service to customers.

Maritime hub

The establishment of the Dubai Maritime Authority in 2007 was marked by a substantial transformation in the local maritime industry. It introduced a raft of initiatives and regulatory measures that foster an investment-friendly environment to attract marine industry leaders from around the globe to cement Dubai’s position as a premier global maritime hub.

Established as an independent government body dedicated to regulating, promoting, and developing the maritime sector, the DMA lays a solid foundation up to the highest standards of excellence and quality for developing world-class legislation.