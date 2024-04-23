Abu Dhabi: Health experts in Abu Dhabi and from around the world gathered in the UAE capital over the weekend to promote the latest cancer treatment innovations.

They showcased the power of immunotherapy, an approach leveraging body’s immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells, as well as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into radiation therapy to introduce advanced imaging techniques for facilitating early detection.

In the presence of 30 international experts in the field of oncology from various countries, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi hosted the first Cleveland Clinic Global Summit on Innovations in Cancer Care from April 19 to 21.

Dr Stephen Grobmyer, Institute Chair of Medical Oncology and Haematology at the Oncology Institute, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, shared insights on the summit’s impact on the region, highlighting breakthroughs and prospects.

In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Dr Grobmyer said: “The summit serves as a core for global collaboration, facilitating education on cutting-edge research and innovative treatments to benefit patients in the UAE and beyond.”

‘Breakthrough treatment’

He underscored the pivotal role of immunotherapy, describing it as a “breakthrough” in treatment that not only offers more targeted and effective care but also minimises the toxicity associated with traditional medications, thereby enhancing patient outcomes.