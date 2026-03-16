Eid Al Fitr 2026: Dubai RTA announces free parking, metro, tram and public transport timings

Metro, tram, buses services and customer centres follow revised schedules during holidays
The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced revised schedules for all its services during Eid Al Fitr from Thursday, 19 March, to Saturday, 21 March.
The updates cover public parking, Customer Happiness Centres, Metro and Tram, buses, marine transport, and service provider centres (vehicle technical inspection).
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All public parking will be free from the first to the third day of Eid, except for multi-storey parking facilities. Regular tariff charges will resume from the fourth day of Eid.
Dubai Metro: Red and Green Line stations will operate:
18–21 March: 5:00 am – 1:00 am (next day)
Sunday, 22 March: 8:00 am – 1:00 am (next day)
Dubai Tram:
18–21 March: 6:00 am – 1:00 am (next day)
Sunday, 22 March: 9:00 am – 1:00 am (next day)
Passengers are advised to check the S’hail app (Google Play, App Store, App Gallery) or scan the QR code for the latest schedules on Dubai Bus, Water Taxi, Dubai Ferry, abras, and electric heritage abras.
Bus route changes:
E100 will not operate from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station from the afternoon of 18 March until 22 March.
E101 will operate from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to Abu Dhabi.
E102 will operate from Al Jafiliya Bus Station to Musaffah only from 19–22 March 2026.
All Customer Happiness Centres will be closed during Eid, except:
Umm Ramool Customer Happiness Centre
Smart Customer Happiness Centres in Deira, Al Barsha, Al Twar, Al Kifaf, and RTA Head Office
These centres will continue to operate 24/7.
Vehicle technical inspection centres will be closed 19–21 March. Services will resume on Sunday, 22 March at: Tasjeel Al Twar, AutoPro Al Mankhool, Tasjeel Al Awir, Tasjeel Discovery Gardens, Al Yalayis, Shamil Al Muhaisnah, Al Mutakamela Al Quoz, and Shamil Nad Al Hamar.
If Ramadan completes 30 days, the holiday will be extended until Sunday, 22 March for all service provider centres.eid