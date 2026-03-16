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Eid joy lights up UAE markets; Shoppers can take advantage of major savings

Major retailers like Lulu ensure price stability and festive offerings

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Eid joy lights up UAE markets; Shoppers can take advantage of major savings

Life is back to normal in one of the world’s busiest cities, as markets and malls bustle with shoppers preparing for Eid. Families are not only picking up food essentials but also browsing for new clothes, fashion items, household products, chocolates, and electronics, soaking in the festive spirit.

Across the UAE, shelves are well-stocked, and essential items are readily available, reflecting careful planning and support from authorities and retailers alike. There is no panic buying - only thoughtful, cheerful preparation for the celebrations ahead.

Retailers, including Lulu, are one among the busiest, with aisles filled with garments, footwear, accessories, home appliances, and electronics. The price stability and festive promotions helped create a  better shopping momentum, while gift boxes and Eid-themed cards offered additional options for families. The Half Pay Back segment at Lulu brings added delight for shoppers, with garments, fashion, and baby accessories available at nearly half the price, along with attractive offers across a wide range of Eid categories.

Online shopping is also seeing a noticeable surge this season. Leading retailer Lulu’s e-commerce platforms reflecting busy traffic as shoppers click to grab festive selections and take advantage of special bank offers.

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