Eid joy lights up UAE markets; Shoppers can take advantage of major savings

Retailers, including Lulu, are one among the busiest, with aisles filled with garments, footwear, accessories, home appliances, and electronics. The price stability and festive promotions helped create a better shopping momentum, while gift boxes and Eid-themed cards offered additional options for families. The Half Pay Back segment at Lulu brings added delight for shoppers, with garments, fashion, and baby accessories available at nearly half the price, along with attractive offers across a wide range of Eid categories.