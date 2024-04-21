Ajman: Ajman Police officers have taken the initiative to issue car damage reports proactively, doing away with the need for motorists to walk in rainwater or visit a police station.

It follows last week’s record rains across the UAE, which flooded roads and stalled cars.

In Ajman, the Police General Command implemented an initiative to provide a proactive loss and damage certificate service to community members whose vehicles were damaged as a result of being surrounded by water.

Colonel Ghaith Khalifa Al Kaabi, Head of the City Comprehensive Police Station, said the ‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificate can also be issued for missing vehicle licence plates. The document can be used to complete the procedures for dealing with damages, whether in car agencies or motor insurance companies.

Col Al Kaabi explained that Ajman Police patrols surveyed various areas of the emirate, especially areas where water had accumulated extensively, which led to the breakdown of some vehicles and damage to others. Some of them had also lost their vehicle license number plate.