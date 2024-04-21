maktoum-rd-reopens-1713693473336
Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Road was closed for one day in the direction of Dubai. The parallel Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Road (E311), after the intersecting Al Faqa Road, remains closed towards Dubai. Image Credit: X/@ITCAbuDhabi

Abu Dhabi/Dubai: A major highway linking Abu Dhabi and Dubai - the Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Road (E11) - reopened on Sunday near Ghantoot Bridge after a day of closure to traffic from Abu Dhabi towards Dubai.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi made the announcement on its X account on Sunday, sharing a map of the reopened section.

However, a section of the parallel Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Road (E311) after the intersecting Al Faqa remains closed towards Dubai, the map shows. This road was also closed on Saturday. Motorists can instead take Emirates Road (E611) to head to Dubai.

Many roads across the UAE were closed due to flooding following record-high rains last week.