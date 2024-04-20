Abu Dhabi/Dubai: Traffic coming from Abu Dhabi towards Dubai has been diverted to Emirates Road (E611) from Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Road (E11) and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Road (E311).
The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi made the announcement on its X account on Saturday, sharing a map of the diversion, which is near the intersecting Al Faqa Street.
The post did not say how long the roads will remain closed in the direction of Dubai but ITC is expected to make an announcement once the roads reopen.
The diversion follows last week’s rains that flooded many major roads across the UAE.