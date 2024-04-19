Dubai: More than 5,000 personnel from various departments in the UAE have been working tirelessly round the clock to ensure full restoration of services in the emirate.

Under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and the follow up of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, field teams from various government entities in the emirate continue to work around the clock to ensure the full restoration of services and smooth traffic flow on roads, following the recent extreme weather conditions experienced by the city.

Swift measures

The Roads and Transport Authority and Dubai Municipality have taken swift measures to minimise disruptions across the city, including draining waterlogged areas, conducting cleaning operations, rerouting traffic to ensure smooth flows, and restoring public transport.

The RTA confirmed that a proactive comprehensive plan enabled the swift restoration of operations on the city’s main streets and the full resumption of Dubai Metro services by the second day, all while ensuring the security and safety of the community.

Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner General of Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Wellbeing Pillar, and Director General of RTA, said that the authority has proactively developed an integrated plan to address potential weather-related disruptions.

This comprehensive strategy prioritises the safety of road and public transport users, ensures sustainable service provision, facilitates swift management of water accumulations, and seeks to quickly restore traffic on main streets, as well as normal operations of the Dubai Metro and public buses, according to Dubai Media Office.

“The authority deployed its emergency and crisis management team, which operated out of the unified command centre. A joint control room was also activated to address rainwater accumulation, operated by representatives of Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, and real estate developers. The Roads and Transport Authority, in cooperation with Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police, and Dubai Civil Defense, managed rainwater pools to ensure the safety of residents and road users. Over 2,500 response personnel, including engineers, technicians, workers, contractors, and suppliers, contributed to the response effort. Additionally, more than 400 pumps, 300 tanks, and over 200 heavy equipment units, including trucks and bulldozers, were deployed,” Al Tayer said.

Field teams

In the initial phase, the field teams concentrated on quickly restoring the Dubai Metro service to normal, while ensuring the security and safety of passengers and assets, he added. “The metro, being the backbone of resident movement in the emirate, saw stations reopening gradually, with all stations operational by the second day of the weather event. Efforts also included addressing rainwater accumulations on various streets, particularly focusing on major arteries such as Sheikh Zayed Road, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road, and Airport Road. Water was removed from various streets in a record time, allowing traffic to return to normal,” Al Tayer said.

Aftermaths of historic rains

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, highlighted the ongoing efforts of field emergency teams at Dubai Municipality in addressing the aftermath of Dubai’s unprecedented weather conditions. “Our teams have been operating non-stop, executing comprehensive strategies across all areas and coordinating closely with our strategic partners,” he said. These efforts aim to manage the repercussions of the intense rainstorm, which has led to rainwater accumulation, drainage blockages, and increased waste, necessitating extensive cleaning and swift, effective solutions to maintain the highest levels of safety and public health for all residents of the emirate.

Al Hajri added: “From the onset of these conditions, Dubai Municipality mobilised every available resource, with our highly skilled teams and advanced equipment ready to handle emergencies efficiently.”

He noted that the recent severe rains, historically peaking at over 220mm in less than 24 hours, required more time to drain and channel the water through sewage and rainwater drainage networks. “Our response to these tropical conditions has been marked by prompt action, ensuring minimal disruption and maximum safety,” he said.

Urgent response

In response to the situation, Dubai Municipality mobilised over 2,425 engineers, technicians, and workers. Operating around the clock and covering all regions, these teams are equipped to swiftly address emergencies resulting from impact of rains, including water accumulation, clogged drains, and fallen trees. Their primary focus is to ensure the safety of all community members in Dubai and protect their lives and property.

Dubai Municipality’s emergency field teams include 160 supervisory and leadership personnel, 125 emergency communication coordinators, and 735 staff members, engineers, and technical observers from various disciplines overseeing 1,248 workers and drivers, along with 161 rescuers.

Emergency teams

These field emergency teams are equipped with extensive logistical support, including 146 heavy vehicles, 141 water pumps, 130 tanks, and 85 machines and light vehicles, to efficiently handle unexpected rainy conditions.