Sharjah: Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, revealed that the destruction certificates will be issued for free for all those affected in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Customers are urged to fill up and submit their application through the official platforms of the command, through the Sharjah Police Smart App and its website.

Alleviating the burden

The move supports the efforts of the authorities to alleviate the burden on flood-affected families in light of these exceptional circumstances.

The official explained that the field work teams, in cooperation with all partners and stakeholders, are working quickly and around the clock to ensure housing stability, and to provide the utmost assistance so the affected families can return to normal life in all cities of the Emirate of Sharjah soon.

Top priority

Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi stressed that the safety and security of citizens, residents and visitors are at the top of its priorities, and that the General Command is working with all its partners to fulfill its national, societal and humanitarian responsibilities.