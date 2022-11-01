Abu Dhabi: Motorists can get up to 35 per cent discount on their traffic fines in Abu Dhabi if they pay off the amount within two months’ of the violation, the Abu Dhabi Police has said.
A 25 per cent discount is also applicable if the fine is paid off within a year’s time. As such, Abu Dhabi Police is urging motorists to take advantage of the discounts in a new campaign.
Brigadier General Muhammad Dhahi Al-Humairi, director of the Abu Dhabi Traffic and Patrols Directorate, explained that the campaign aims to motivate vehicle owners to pay off their fines, and also to increase awareness about traffic laws in the emirate.
How to pay
Motorists can pay their fines through the Abu Dhabi Police’s online services, as well as through the Tamm digital platform for Abu Dhabi Government services.
In addition, five banks – the First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Mashreq Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and Emirates Islamic Bank – allow motorists to avail of interest-free instalment schemes to pay fines within the year. To avail of them, motorists must have specific credit cards issued by the banks, and request the service within two weeks of being fined.
Awareness drive
In order to increase awareness of these fine payment services, the Abu Dhabi Police is now also reaching out to residents across the emirate, including at cultural and entertainment venues.
The first leg of the campaign saw officers visit The National Aquarium in Abu Dhabi.