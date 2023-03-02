Sharjah: Sharjah Police have announced a 50 per cent discount on all traffic fines, in a new initiative aimed at reducing the burden of payable traffic violations on motorists in the emirate.

The initiative, which will take effect from April 1, offers discount on fines for violations committed before March 31, 2023.

In addition to the discount, the impoundment of vehicles and black points will also be waived. However, serious violations will not be covered under the scheme.

This decision comes one day after the Sharjah Executive Council announced discounts of up to 35% on traffic fines. The discounts will be implemented starting from April 1.

Major General Saif Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, explained that a 35% discount will be implemented if payment is made within 60 days of the date when the violation was committed.

The vehicle will also be exempted from any penalty of impoundment. However, if payment is made after 60 days from the date of the violation, only a 25% discount will apply, and the vehicle will be impounded if the violation carries this penalty.

If one year passes from the date of the violation and the fine is still not paid, motorists will have to pay the fine in full, and the vehicle will be impounded if the violation carries this penalty. The decision excludes serious traffic violations. Maj Gen Al Shamsi said the decision will be implemented throughout 2023.

Payment plan

Major Al Shamsi earlier told Gulf News this new scheme will continue to be offered permanently.

He explained that the decision states that a 35 per cent discount will be implemented if the payment is made within 60 days of the date when the violation was committed. The vehicle will also be exempted from any penalty of impoundment.

However, if the payment is made after 60 days from the date of the violation, only a 25 per cent discount will apply, and the vehicle will be impounded if the violation carries this penalty.

In case one year passes from the date of the violation and the fine is still not paid, motorists will have to pay the fine in full, and the vehicle will be impounded if the violation carries this penalty.