Dubai: The Dubai Police has impounded 132 vehicles and fined the drivers for violating traffic rules during the UAE’s 51st National Day celebrations.
Black points were also imposed against the violators who caused disturbances, modified their vehicles’ colour, covered their vehicles with stickers without a permit, littered from their cars and posed a danger to themselves and others by driving recklessly.
Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said that the traffic patrols fined 4,697 motorists and impounded 72 vehicles in Bur Dubai and 60 others in Deira for violating traffic rules and regulations during the UAE’s 51st National Day 3-day celebrations
Brig. Bin Suwaidan pointed out that most of the violations were recorded in Bur Dubai area.
He also revealed that this year witnessed a significant improvement in the traffic situation during the National Day celebrations, indicating the excellent cooperation of road users with police personnel.