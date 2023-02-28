Sharjah: Discounts of up to 35 per cent on traffic fines in Sharjah were announced today.
The decision was issued during a meeting of Sharjah Executive Council headed by Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Council.
The discounts will be implemented starting from April 1.
Payment plan
Major General Saif Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, told Gulf News that the decision states that a 35 per cent discount will be implemented if the payment is made within 60 days of the date when the violation was committed. The vehicle will also be exempted from any penalty of impoundment.
However, if the payment is made after 60 days from the date of the violation, only a 25 per cent discount will apply, and the vehicle will be impounded if the violation carries this penalty.
In case one year passes from the date of the violation and the fine is still not paid, motorists will have to pay the fine in full, and the vehicle will be impounded if the violation carries this penalty.
The decision excludes serious traffic violations.
Maj Gen Al Shamsi said the decision will be implement throughout 2023.