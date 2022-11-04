Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi traffic authorities have once again warned residents to avoid sudden swerves will driving, which can lead to serious traffic accidents.
Abu Dhabi Police shared a video clip of vehicles swerving suddenly at forks to demonstrate the hazards of the driving behaviour. A four-wheeler and a sedan can be seen swerving in two separate instances. Surrounding vehicles narrowly miss colliding the swerving vehicles.
The clip was shared as part of the force’s ‘Road to Safety’ campaign.
Penalties
The police earlier warned of the penalties issued for lane discipline violations. A Dh1,000 fine and four traffic black points is imposed in Abu Dhabi on vehicles that swerve suddenly on the roads, while a Dh400 fine is issued for failing to maintain lane discipline.
Traffic fines for the violation of sudden swerving are outlined in Article 29 of the Federal Traffic Law, whereas the penalty for not adhering to traffic lanes is outlined in Article 86.
The penalties aim to minimise the hazards of the reckless driving behaviours, which include serious road traffic accidents and severe injuries to road users.