Abu Dhabi: Two individuals injured in a road traffic accident in Al Dhafra region have been airlifted to a hospital in the capital, the Abu Dhabi Police said on Monday.
The injured – an Arab and an Asian expat – suffered moderate injuries in a road traffic accident on Hamim Street in Al Dhafra.
The Abu Dhabi Police Aviation Unit deployed an air ambulance to transport the two accident victims to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, while also providing urgent medical help on the way.
Emergency transport
The Abu Dhabi Police Aviation Unit regularly carries out emergency transport services for individuals in distress.
Last month, it airlifted a pregnant woman to hospital for her delivery, and then transported her newborn twins to another nearby hospital for critical care.