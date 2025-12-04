Expat mother, son unite in UAE after 12 years

The woman was forced to leave the UAE in 2013
Sharjah Police have helped end a 12-year family agony by reuniting a mother with her son after years of separation caused by complex domestic disputes.
The case highlights the UAE’s longstanding commitment to placing people at the centre of its policies — a value deeply rooted in the nation’s leadership, which continues to prioritise compassion, social cohesion and humanitarian action.
The mother’s ordeal began shortly after the birth of her son, amid unstable family conditions that prevented her from seeing him. After her separation from her husband and the loss of her income, she was forced to leave the UAE in 2013.
From abroad, she spent years trying to trace her son and understand his living, health and educational circumstances — but with no success.
Determined to find him, she recently returned to the UAE and approached Sharjah Police, hoping for even the smallest lead that could restore hope.
The Department of Community Protection and Safety at Sharjah Police immediately launched a rapid and detailed search, utilising specialised social workers and coordination with relevant authorities.
The team succeeded in identifying the young man’s location, verifying his well-being, and preparing the ground for the long-awaited reunion.
In an emotional scene, mother and son were brought together in Sharjah — meeting face-to-face for the first time in more than a decade. The moment, officials said, reflects the profound humanitarian role played by the police in supporting families and safeguarding children’s rights.
Brigadier Ahmed Al Marri, Director of the Department of Community Protection and Safety, said the successful reunion embodies the vision of the UAE’s leadership in promoting family stability and providing community support.
He praised the specialised teams for their dedication to resolving sensitive human cases, adding:“Ending human suffering and restoring hope is the greatest achievement any institution can offer. Sharjah Police will continue working to strengthen compassion, unity and social cohesion across the community.”
