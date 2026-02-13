GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
GN FOCUS
GN FOCUS

Shams, Efirst strengthen partnership to boost new wave of media entrepreneurs

Enhancing value proposition through innovation, partner alignment, & market responsiveness

Last updated:
GN Focus Report
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Shams, Efirst strengthen partnership to boost new wave of media entrepreneurs

Sharjah: Sharjah Media City (Shams) has reaffirmed the strength of its strategic partnership with Efirst, one of its leading channel partners, following a strong year of performance and sustained collaboration.

Over the past year, Efirst successfully facilitated approximately 1,200 business licenses within Shams, reflecting the growing confidence of Media entrepreneurs and investors in Shams’ integrated business ecosystem, as well as the effectiveness of the joint go-to-market strategy between both entities.

Building on this momentum, Efirst has set an ambitious target to double its Shams license formations to 2,400 in 2026, driven by expanded market outreach, enhanced advisory services, and deeper penetration across key UAE markets.

Commenting on the partnership, Rashid Sahoo, Director of Operations at Sharjah Media City (Shams), said: “Our partnership with Efirst reflects the value we place on strong, performance-driven collaborations that directly support media entrepreneurs and investors. Their consistent results demonstrate the strength of Shams’ business ecosystem and our shared commitment to enabling seamless company formation and long-term growth. We look forward to building on this momentum and achieving even greater milestones together.”

Jamad Usman for Efirst added: “Sharjah Media City (Shams) has proven to be a highly attractive destination for all entrepreneurs seeking flexibility, efficiency, and long-term value. Our results over the past year reflect the trust our clients place in Shams, and our growth targets for 2026 underline our confidence in the free zone’s offering and its continued appeal across key UAE markets.”

Sharjah Media City (Shams) free zone reiterated its commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships that drive tangible business outcomes, noting that collaborations such as the one with Efirst play a key role in expanding Sharjah’s appeal as a preferred destination for all entrepreneurs.

Through continued innovation, partner alignment, and market responsiveness, Shams aims to further enhance its value proposition for businesses establishing and scaling in the UAE.

Related Topics:
Company News

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE is India’s third-largest trading partner and its second-largest export destination.

India’s budget: New chapter in India-UAE partnership

1h ago5m read
39 days of Ramadan celebrations set to light up Sharjah

39 days of Ramadan celebrations set to light up Sharjah

3m read
The suspect was detained during a raid on the sham clinic in the Al Amari area of Baghdad.

Fake clinic raided as police seize 160 narcotic pills

1m read
The strongest growth came from outright sales, where the number of transactions rose to 33,580, up 38.4% year over year.

Sharjah property deals reach a new all-time high

2m read