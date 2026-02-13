Shams, Efirst strengthen partnership to boost new wave of media entrepreneurs

Enhancing value proposition through innovation, partner alignment, & market responsiveness
Sharjah: Sharjah Media City (Shams) has reaffirmed the strength of its strategic partnership with Efirst, one of its leading channel partners, following a strong year of performance and sustained collaboration.
Over the past year, Efirst successfully facilitated approximately 1,200 business licenses within Shams, reflecting the growing confidence of Media entrepreneurs and investors in Shams’ integrated business ecosystem, as well as the effectiveness of the joint go-to-market strategy between both entities.
Building on this momentum, Efirst has set an ambitious target to double its Shams license formations to 2,400 in 2026, driven by expanded market outreach, enhanced advisory services, and deeper penetration across key UAE markets.
Commenting on the partnership, Rashid Sahoo, Director of Operations at Sharjah Media City (Shams), said: “Our partnership with Efirst reflects the value we place on strong, performance-driven collaborations that directly support media entrepreneurs and investors. Their consistent results demonstrate the strength of Shams’ business ecosystem and our shared commitment to enabling seamless company formation and long-term growth. We look forward to building on this momentum and achieving even greater milestones together.”
Jamad Usman for Efirst added: “Sharjah Media City (Shams) has proven to be a highly attractive destination for all entrepreneurs seeking flexibility, efficiency, and long-term value. Our results over the past year reflect the trust our clients place in Shams, and our growth targets for 2026 underline our confidence in the free zone’s offering and its continued appeal across key UAE markets.”
Sharjah Media City (Shams) free zone reiterated its commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships that drive tangible business outcomes, noting that collaborations such as the one with Efirst play a key role in expanding Sharjah’s appeal as a preferred destination for all entrepreneurs.
Through continued innovation, partner alignment, and market responsiveness, Shams aims to further enhance its value proposition for businesses establishing and scaling in the UAE.