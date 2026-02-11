Sharjah Ramadan Festival returns for 36th edition with 39 days of shopping, prizes and family fun

Emirate-wide celebrations align with UAE’s ‘Year of Family’
Dubai: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) will launch the 36th edition of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2026 from February 15 to March 25, promising 39 days of shopping promotions, community activities and cultural initiatives across the emirate.
The festival will be held in all cities and regions of Sharjah, including the Central and Eastern regions, with the participation of major shopping malls, retail outlets and a wide range of local and international brands.
This year’s edition coincides with the UAE’s ‘Year of Family’, underscoring SCCI’s commitment to strengthening family bonds and promoting social cohesion through a distinctive Ramadan experience.
Held under the theme “Ramadan Spirit in the Heart of Sharjah”, the festival forms part of the Sharjah shopping promotions 2025–2026 campaign, which began on December 1 and will continue until March 25.
Economic and tourism boost
The emirate-wide festival will feature promotional campaigns, raffle draws and cultural programmes designed to enhance the shopping experience, increase consumer engagement and support growth across the retail sector and related industries.
The event further reinforces Sharjah’s position as a leading tourism and shopping destination during the holy month.
Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, Director of Corporate Communication at SCCI, said the continued success of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival over more than three decades reflects its ability to evolve in line with community expectations and the needs of the retail sector.
He added that aligning this year’s festival with the ‘Year of Family’ highlights a programme focused on family-oriented engagement, blending entertainment, education and shopping while promoting social values.
Diverse activities for all
Aisha Saleh, Director of the Festivals and Promotions Department at SCCI, said the 2026 edition offers a diversified programme catering to shoppers, families, children, youth and sports enthusiasts.
She noted that competitions and prize campaigns have been designed to boost visitor participation and strengthen the festival’s promotional framework through an integrated marketing strategy that combines interactive entertainment with valuable incentives at key retail destinations.
The Sharjah Ramadan Festival will also act as a strategic partner to the “Ramadan Nights” exhibition at Expo Centre Sharjah, allowing exhibition shoppers to enter the festival’s main raffle draw and enhancing cross-event promotional integration.
Key highlights
Among the festival’s key attractions are the “Young Influencer” initiative, aimed at engaging children through interactive platforms, and the “Your Iftar Is Ready” event, which reflects the humanitarian spirit of Ramadan and promotes community solidarity and giving.
Festival promotions will be complemented by a line-up of interactive events throughout Ramadan, enhancing the seasonal experience for residents and visitors alike.
Year-round engagement
The Sharjah Shopping Promotions campaign has already made a strong impact during this year’s Sharjah Light Festival, where a dedicated entertainment pavilion for families and children was set up at the Light Village.
The pavilion featured a retail outlet for “Shamsa”, the child-friendly mascot of Sharjah Summer Promotions 2025–2026, offering branded merchandise aimed at enhancing visibility and engagement. The outlet operated in collaboration with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority until February 22.
As part of its outreach efforts, the campaign also organised school visits featuring interactive performances by the Shamsa character, delivering educational and social awareness messages that blend entertainment with learning.
Another highlight was the “Reading Carnival”, organised by Al Shaima Girls’ School – Cycle 3, with the participation of the Shamsa mascot. The initiative promoted reading culture and knowledge development through interactive activities, distributing 150 incentive gifts to students.
The carnival attracted participants from 13 schools across different educational levels, reflecting the campaign’s broad community outreach and sustained engagement across Sharjah.